Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,051 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,905. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

