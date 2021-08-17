Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 31,891 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Precision BioSciences worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. Research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,858 shares of company stock valued at $968,660. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

