Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. 22,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

