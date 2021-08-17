ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

