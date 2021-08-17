ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Stock Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXB stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.

