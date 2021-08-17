Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of PLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 83,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,034. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

