Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Financial Survey

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 1 0 2.25 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 4.71 $50.87 million $1.89 39.02 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 9.05% 5.61% 4.88% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proto Labs beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

