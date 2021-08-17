Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

