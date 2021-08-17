PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSPSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$133.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.