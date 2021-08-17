Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $318.11 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $318.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

