Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by Truist from $315.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $318.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $196.43 and a one year high of $318.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

