PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.