Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

