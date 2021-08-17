Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Decreased by Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
