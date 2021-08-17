Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Decreased by Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GRN opened at C$1.72 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$258 million and a PE ratio of -114.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.