Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $91.81 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

