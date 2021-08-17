Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.14 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

