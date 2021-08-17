Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Midstream Partners, LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.