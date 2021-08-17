Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53).

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

