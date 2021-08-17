Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

VNTR opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

