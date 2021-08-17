Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $638.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.