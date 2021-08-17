Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $65.92 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

