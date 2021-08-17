Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Boosted by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

