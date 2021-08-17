Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Cut by Analyst

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.09 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $64,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

