Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Boosted by Analyst

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th.

GRN stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$258 million and a PE ratio of -114.67.

