Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Boosted by Analyst

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th.
