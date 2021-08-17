Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NeoGames S.A. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGames in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGMS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NGMS stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $926.47 million and a P/E ratio of 108.00. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

