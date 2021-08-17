Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reduced by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

