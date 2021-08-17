Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Boosted by Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TEGNA by 730.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 162,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 607,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.