Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.36. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

