Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after buying an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

