Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QABSY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

