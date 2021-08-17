QLC Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $869,999.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $869,999.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

