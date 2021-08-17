QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

