QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.10. 428,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

