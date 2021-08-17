Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64. Quantum has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $49,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

