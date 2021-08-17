Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.22

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $54,143.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,534.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.33 or 0.06974097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.35 or 0.01464203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00389490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00150596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00586264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00363956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00335778 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,657,635 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

