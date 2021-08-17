Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of QTRH stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. The company had a trading volume of 221,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,677. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$276.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.11.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 78,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,576.32. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,200 shares of company stock valued at $419,124.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

