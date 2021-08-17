Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after buying an additional 184,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

