Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Resource stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

