Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 25,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.05.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

