Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.