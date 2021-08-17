Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.44. 535,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

