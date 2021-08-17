Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.08. 61,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

