Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
