Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

