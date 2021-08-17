Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.76. 3,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

