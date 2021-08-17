Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 10,131 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 67,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

