Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 256,660 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,049,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.48% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.35. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,716. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $268.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

