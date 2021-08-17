Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $109,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

