Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equinix by 29.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $826.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,567. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $816.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

