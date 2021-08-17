Rathbone Brothers plc Has $144.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $144,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.87. 29,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

