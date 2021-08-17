Rathbone Brothers plc Has $30.47 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $30,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $9.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.57. 7,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,804. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

